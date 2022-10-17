Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Boosted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $154.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

