Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in S&P Global by 13.4% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in S&P Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in S&P Global by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in S&P Global by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 18,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.13.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $286.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

