SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,495 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 35.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

