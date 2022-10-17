Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $42.86 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

