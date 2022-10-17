Destination Wealth Management Sells 5,239 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.2% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

