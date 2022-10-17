Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Grows By 29.6%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $56.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

Featured Stories

