Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRET. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRET opened at $6.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%.

