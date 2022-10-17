Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Short Interest Update

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Solid Power

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 170,000 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $1,089,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,700,214 shares in the company, valued at $62,178,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 170,000 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $1,089,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,700,214 shares in the company, valued at $62,178,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $91,322.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,322.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 68,216 shares of company stock worth $458,823 and sold 1,400,000 shares worth $9,527,500. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solid Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Solid Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solid Power Stock Down 5.1 %

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP opened at $4.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. Solid Power has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

