Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,944 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $79.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

