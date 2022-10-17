Short Interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Grows By 40.8%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the September 15th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 213,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 168,366 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 155,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 43,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.85 million for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 25.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

See Also

