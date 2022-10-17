Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $14.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $834.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 12,210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Stories

