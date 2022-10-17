Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Short Interest Up 35.3% in September

Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shelter Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 121,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $490,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $455,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Shelter Acquisition Co. I by 75.7% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Shelter Acquisition Co. I

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

