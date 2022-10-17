Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Update

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Sify Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SIFY opened at $1.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sify Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies
About Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
