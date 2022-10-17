Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Update

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIFY opened at $1.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sify Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

About Sify Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

