Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA) Short Interest Update

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHCA. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,241,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,494,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,745,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $607,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHCA opened at $10.09 on Monday. Spindletop Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

About Spindletop Health Acquisition

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also

