Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Short Interest Update

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the September 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 33,971 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,816.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,784,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,751,555.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth $148,000.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $36.43.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.03). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 58.30% and a negative net margin of 236.95%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Scholar Rock’s revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

