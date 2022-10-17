Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,657,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,419,000 after acquiring an additional 279,855 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,142,000 after acquiring an additional 201,760 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 973,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,217,000 after acquiring an additional 36,975 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 670,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $108.23 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $113.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 984.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,516,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,516,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,970 shares of company stock worth $2,987,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

