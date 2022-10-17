Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Up 41.5% in September

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the September 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

