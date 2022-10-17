SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Update

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the September 15th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of SilverSun Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 230,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNT opened at $4.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. SilverSun Technologies has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $9.60.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

