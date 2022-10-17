Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of SLN stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $26.84.
Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 243.89% and a negative return on equity of 643.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silence Therapeutics (SLN)
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.