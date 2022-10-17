Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SLN stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 243.89% and a negative return on equity of 643.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

About Silence Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLN. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,669,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $16,742,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

