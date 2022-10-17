Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $492,382,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Shares of AXP opened at $136.81 on Monday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $102.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

