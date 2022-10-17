Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BeiGene by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,378,000 after acquiring an additional 711,396 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.3% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,966,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,475,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,185,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 77.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after buying an additional 180,470 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $155.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.07 and its 200-day moving average is $162.42. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $392.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 187.65% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.28 million. Equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -16.98 EPS for the current year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

