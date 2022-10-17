DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,072.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.35.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

