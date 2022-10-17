Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $81.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

