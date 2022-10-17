Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 3,259 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 148,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $1.72. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 28.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

