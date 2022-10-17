Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,317 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Cowa LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $54.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

