Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 88.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,870,000 after buying an additional 942,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 70.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,656,000 after purchasing an additional 550,604 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $68,029,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 105.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 754,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,025,000 after purchasing an additional 386,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 18.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,006,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,139,000 after purchasing an additional 315,943 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $115.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.81. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

