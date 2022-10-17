Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $85.26 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

