Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 328.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 52,103 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $84,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $1,872,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.09.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $81.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $102.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average is $95.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

