WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:WNS opened at $81.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.97.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.68 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

