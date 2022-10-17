Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $58.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.24.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

