Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,470 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $91.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average is $103.33. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.63.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.