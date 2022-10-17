Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.0 %

SPG opened at $95.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.46. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

