Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.50.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $400.41 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $531.03. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $451.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.61.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

