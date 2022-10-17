International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $120.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day moving average of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.94.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

