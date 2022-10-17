Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 34,544 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,752,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 99,354 shares of company stock worth $3,267,140 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.96.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 228.17%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

