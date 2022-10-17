Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $5.99 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 111.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,081.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in SBA Communications by 25.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in SBA Communications by 118.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.20.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $242.10 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.26 and its 200-day moving average is $326.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

