Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 580 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

ENPH opened at $237.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

