Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,725 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $85,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,518,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 353.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 103,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $39.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Several research firms have commented on WTRG. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

