Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,333 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,333 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $97.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average of $88.68. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.94, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $83.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

