Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $109.19 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

