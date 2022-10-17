Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Pentair worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pentair by 131.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 108,292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pentair by 82.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

