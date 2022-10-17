Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Alleghany worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 45,461.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after buying an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $842.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $841.27 and a 200-day moving average of $838.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.53. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $585.10 and a 12 month high of $862.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $17.39 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alleghany in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Alleghany

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.