V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Insider Activity

V.F. Stock Performance

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

