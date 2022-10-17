Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,233,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 552,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,749,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock opened at $281.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.18. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $211.06 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.60.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.