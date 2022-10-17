Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,836 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Allstate by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $132.44 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.65.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 118.47%.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.92.
Allstate Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allstate (ALL)
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.