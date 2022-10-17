Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,836 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Allstate by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $132.44 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.92.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.