Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.22.

Sempra Stock Down 1.1 %

Sempra stock opened at $141.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

