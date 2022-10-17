Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,456,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Centene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centene by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 124.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after buying an additional 1,347,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $100,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.85.

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $74.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

