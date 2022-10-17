Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,511.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,606,702 shares of company stock valued at $70,847,807. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Resources Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

