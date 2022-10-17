Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 1,523 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $89.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.95.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

