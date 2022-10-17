Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $119.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

